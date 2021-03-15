हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FD

5 banks that give you highest interest on FD

For those with low risk appetite, FDs are a safer bet because their money has an assured rate of return.

5 banks that give you highest interest on FD

New Delhi: Fixed Deposits (FDs) are part of your short and mid-term investments and hence it is very important that you remain at ease for the entire period of time you have chosen.

For those with low risk appetite, Fixed Deposits are a safer bet because their money has an assured rate of return.

However, how much your money grows, depends on the rate of interest that various banks and financial institutions offer on Fixed Deposits. Here are 5 banks that will give you highest interest on FD.

1 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

 

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

RBL Bank: 6.50 percent

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

DCB Bank: 6.05 percent

 

2 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

DCB Bank: 6.50 percent

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

RBL Bank: 6.50 percent

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.40 percent

 

3 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

DCB Bank: 6.75 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.65 percent

RBL Bank: 6.60 percent

AU Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

 

5 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

DCB Bank: 6.75 percent

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.40 percent

AU Small Finance Bank: 6.25 percent

RBL Bank: 6.25 percent

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FDFixed Deposit
Next
Story

Post Office savings scheme: Now open account online via IPPB app from the comfort of your home

Must Watch

PT11M40S

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses public meeting in West Bengal's Ranibandh