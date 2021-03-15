5 banks that give you highest interest on FD

New Delhi: Fixed Deposits (FDs) are part of your short and mid-term investments and hence it is very important that you remain at ease for the entire period of time you have chosen.

For those with low risk appetite, Fixed Deposits are a safer bet because their money has an assured rate of return.

However, how much your money grows, depends on the rate of interest that various banks and financial institutions offer on Fixed Deposits. Here are 5 banks that will give you highest interest on FD.

1 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

RBL Bank: 6.50 percent

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

DCB Bank: 6.05 percent

2 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

DCB Bank: 6.50 percent

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

RBL Bank: 6.50 percent

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.40 percent

3 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

DCB Bank: 6.75 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.65 percent

RBL Bank: 6.60 percent

AU Small Finance Bank: 6.50 percent

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

5 year Tenure (Interest rate compounded quarterly)

DCB Bank: 6.75 percent

IndusInd Bank: 6.50 percent

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 6.40 percent

AU Small Finance Bank: 6.25 percent

RBL Bank: 6.25 percent

