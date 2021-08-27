5 most popular Post Office Savings Schemes: Check interest rates, maturity and other benefits

New Delhi: Post Office Small savings schemes are ideal for those people with low risk appetite, as they offer guaranteed return. Among several Post Office Small Savings Schemes, the 5 most popular schemes are – Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund, Kisan Vikas Patra and National Savings Certificate Scheme.

Check interest rates, maturity and other benefits of 5 of these most popular Post Office Savings Schemes.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme

The Sukanya Samriddhi account scheme of the post office is offering the highest interest of 7.6% and this scheme will take 9 years to double the money.

Under the schema, a minimum of Rs 25​0 and maximum of Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year can be deposited.

Subsequent deposit in multiple of Rs 50 can be made, deposits can be made in lump-sum.

There is no limit on number of deposits either in a month or in a Financial year

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

The Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) of the Post Office is currently paying an interest of 7.4% and it doubles your money in 9 years.

7.4 ​% per annum, payable from the date of deposit of 31st March/30th Sept/31st December in the first instance & thereafter, interest shall be payable on 31st March, 30th June, 30th Sept and 31st December.

There shall be only one deposit in the account in multiple of INR.1000/- maximum not exceeding INR 15 lakh.

Public Provident Fund

The 15-year public provident fund (PPF) of the post office is currently giving 7.1 percent interest which will take about 10 years to double your money at this rate.

Under PPF, a minimum of Rs 500 and maximum of Rs 1,50,000 can be deposited in a financial year. Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in ​installments.

Kisan Vikas Patra

At present, 6.9 percent interest is being given in the post office Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme. With this interest rate, the amount invested here doubles in 10 years and 4 months.

Under the scheme, a minimum of Rs 1000 and in multiples of Rs 100 can be deposited. There is no Maximum Limit.

National Savings Certificate Scheme

Rs 1000 grows to Rs 1389.49 ​after 5 years if you invest in National Savings Certificate Scheme.

The 6.8% interest is offered on the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of the post office which is a 5-year savings plan and if the money is invested with this interest rate, it will double in about 10 years.

Under the scheme, a minimum of Rs 1000 and in multiples of Rs 100 can be deposited. There is no Maximum Limit.