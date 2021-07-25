You can now apply for passport at nearest India Post office, know process here

New Delhi: If you are planning to get a new passport, then we have good news! Citizens can now visit India Post offices to get a new passport. This means that you now don’t need to visit the Passport Service Center, which is often far from your place, to fly abroad with a passport.

You can apply for a passport by visiting the Common Service Center (CSC) counter of the post office. Previously, one had to apply for a passport at Passport Service Centres which are operated across the country by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). However, now you can easily complete the documentation process for your passport from your nearest post office.

Taking it to social platform Twitter, India Post said that citizens can now register and apply for a passport at the CSC counter of your nearest post office. Citizens can get more details by visiting the nearest post office.

Apply online for a passport

You have to register and apply online for a passport. You can easily register yourself on the official website of the post office. After successfully applying, you have to pay the registration fees for creating your passport.

After successful online registration, you’ll get a date for the physical verification of the documents at your nearby post office.

Documents required for passport

You'll have to take along your birth certificate, high school mark sheet, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhar Card, or ration card for the verification process. Separately, you'll have to submit an affidavit made from a notary.

During the documentation process, officers will also verify your fingerprint and retina scan. Once the documentation process is complete, your passport will be delivered to your home within 15 days.

