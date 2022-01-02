5 stocks to buy in 2022: Check HDFC Securities’ top picks

New Delhi: Brokerage house HDFC Securities has given a ‘buy’ call on five stocks - Aditya Birla Capital, GAIL, Hindustan Zinc, Ipca Labs and Mahindra and Mahindra. Based on the research of the brokerage firm, you can plan your stock market investments for 2022.

Aditya Birla Capital

One of the shares in HDFC Securities’ top stocks to buy in 2022 is Aditya Birla Capital, which is a holding company of all the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla group.

"It continues its credible makeover journey to drive consolidated return ratios closer to franchise potential over the next three years," HDFC Securities said.

GAIL

GAIL, the state-owned natural gas transmission company, is also on HDFC Securities’ list of top stocks to buy this year. The gas transmission firm is planning to expand in petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc is also in the list of HDFC Securities’ list of top stock to buy in 2022. The firm is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated manufacturers of zinc-lead and silver. Hindustan Zinc is also the world’s second-largest zinc-lead miner.

Ipca Labs

HDFC Securities has also included Ipca Labs in its list of top stocks to buy this year. According to the brokerage house, the strong volume growth shown by the company in the domestic formulation across products, cost-competitive and consistent quality in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segments can fuel its growth. Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock makes him richer by Rs 1540 crores in 3 months; have you invested?

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra is another stock to buy in 2022. The Mahindra Group firm is one of the top passenger vehicle manufacturers in India. "M&M is targeting a 10 times increase in the agricultural implements segment to drive growth in the medium term (by 2027)," the brokerage firm said. Also Read: Centre may hike agri credit target to about Rs 18 lakh crore in upcoming Budget

Live TV

#mute