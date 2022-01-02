Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock makes him richer by Rs 1540 crores in 3 months; have you invested?

New Delhi: 2021 proved to be one of the best years for the stock market. Several shares in big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio made decent gains, making the billionaire even richer. One such stock in his portfolio that made an impressive jump in the past few months is Titan. Jhunjhunwala, who invested in Titan several years ago, also made tremendous earnings in the past few months from the stock.

In the last 3 months, the stock has increased from Rs 2161.85 (NSE closing price on 30 September 2021) to Rs 2517.55 (NSE closing price on 31 December 2021). With a sharp rise in stock price, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth reportedly increased by Rs 1540 crore.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s shareholding pattern

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala own about 4.87 per cent or 4,33,00,970 equity shares in Titan, a Tata Group company, according to the September quarter shareholding pattern.

As of 30 September 2021, the stock closed at Rs 2161.85 on NSE. Whereas, the stock closed at Rs 2517.55 on NSE. This means that the stock gained about Rs 355.70 per share in 3 months.

Experts bullish on Titan

Several market experts are bullish on Titan, expecting the stock to make advancements in the coming months as well. Many brokerage firms have given a 'buy' tag on the Titan stock at the current levels. In the coming weeks, the stock can jump close to Rs 2700.

