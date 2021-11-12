6.47 crore EPFO subscribers receive interest on PF investments, here’s how to check account balance

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited the interest on provident funds savings directly to the PF accounts of 6.47 crore accounts for the financial year 2020-21.

Sharing the update on Twitter, EPFO said, “6.47 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21. Next update on 15-11-2021.” The ministry also tagged several other government departments with its tweet.

EPFO is currently offering an 8.5% interest rate on PF investments. The organisation has kept the interest rates unchanged in the last financial year at 8.5%, which is the lowest in the past seven years.

EPFO subscribers can use multiple ways to check their PF balance. They can check how much money is in their PF accounts via a missed call, the official online portal, UMANG app or SMS.

Check PF Balance Via Missed Call

EPFO subscribers just need to give a missed call on 011-22901406 from the registered mobile number to check the PF account balance. Once the call is disconnected, investors will get the details of the PF account balance.

Check PF Balance Online

Step 1: Visit the EPFO ​​website at epfindia.gov.in.

Ste 2: Click on e-passbook. A new page with passbook.epfindia.gov.in URL will appear.

Step 3: Enter UAN number, password and captcha

Step 4: After entering the details, you will have to select the member ID on a new page.

Step 5: You will be able to see your PF balance.

Check Balance Using UMANG App

Step 1: Open UMANG App on your smartphone and click on EPFO.

Step 2: Select the Employee-centric services.

Step 3: Click on 'View Passbook'.

Step 4: Enter your UAN number, Password and OTP.

Step 5: After verifying your details, you can check your PF balance. Also Read: Amazon completes Fresh, Pantry integration; single online grocery store Amazon Fresh goes live

Check Balance Through SMS

EPFO subscribers can check their PF balance by sending an SMS on 7738299899. You have to send EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 to check the PF balance. However, for using the service, your PAN and Aadhaar should be linked. Also Read: Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in October

Live TV

#mute