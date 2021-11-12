Amazon completes Fresh, Pantry integration; single online grocery store Amazon Fresh goes live

New Delhi: Ecommerce major Amazon, on Friday (November 12), announced the completion of the merger of its grocery stores Fresh and Pantry into a single unified store called Amazon Fresh in India. The Amazon Fresh store went live on November 12.

Amazon customers from more than 300 cities across the country can now place their grocery orders via Amazon Fresh. Amazon had announced the integration of the Pantry store into Fresh in select cities in February early this year.

The e-commerce giant said in a statement that the new integrated platform will offer customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination.

Siddharth Nambiar, director, category management, Amazon India, said, "This launch has allowed us to simplify the shopping experience for groceries via our dedicated Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience, and sets us up to deliver many new features and enhancements in the coming months. Apart from offering great savings, Amazon Fresh will also reduce barriers to grocery shopping online."

"With this new launch, all items will get delivered in a single convenient shipment delivered between 1-3 days depending on the customer`s location," he added.

The US-based e-commerce giant is currently receiving nearly 65 per cent of orders and over 85 per cent of new customers on Amazon.in from tier 2 and 3 cities in the country. Also Read: Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two separate firms

"In top cities such as Bhubaneshwar, Patna, and Lucknow, we`ve seen a lot of adoption for online grocery shopping post pandemic. We will continue to build on our presence and quality of service in these cities to further accelerate new customer adoption," said Nambiar. Also Read: Industrial production grows 3.1% in September: National Statistical Office

- With IANS inputs.