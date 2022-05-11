New Delhi: In what could be good news for central government employees, their salaries could again increase again from the month of July 2022. According to media reports, the Central government could increase the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees in July 2022.

The increased salaries could reportedly come into the bank accounts of central government employees starting either July or August. It is important to note that the DA of government employees is increased twice a year in January and July.

The percentage of the hike depends on the retail inflation data. The report on retail inflation for the month of April 2022 is expected to release in the ongoing week. In the month of March 2022, the inflation rate stood at 7 per cent, up from 6.1 per cent in Feb 2022. A sharp hike in inflation has come as the backdrop to the rising prices of food items.

Considering the ongoing inflation rate, it is reportedly expected that the government could increase the DA by 4%, meaning that the dearness allowance of the Central government employees will increase to 38% from 34%.

The Central government had last increased the DA by 3 per cent in the month of March 2022. At that time, the dearness allowance was increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. The move benefitted more than 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

The Central government employees had uplifted the freeze on DA and DR hike in July last year. Since then, the Dearness Allowance of employees has been increased on several occasions. Also Read: Swiggy scales down Supr Daily operations in 5 metropolitan cities; here’s why

Along with the DA, the dearness allowance for pensioners has also received an impressive hike in the past few months. The hike in DA and DR helps government employees sideline the impact of rising inflation. Also Read: Vodafone Idea net loss narrows to Rs 6,563 crore, stock jumps 4%

Live TV

#mute