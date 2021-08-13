हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

7th Pay Commission: Assam increases dearness allowance of govt employees, check other states that have announced DA hike

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the increase in the dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners by 11%. 

7th Pay Commission: Assam increases dearness allowance of govt employees, check other states that have announced DA hike

New Delhi: In yet another good news for government employees, the Assam state government has announced the increase in the dearness allowance (DA) from 17% to 28%. The DA hike will come into effect from July 1, 2021, the same date from which the Central government also increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners.
 
Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the increase in the dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners by 11%. The new DA and DR now stands at 28% of the basic salary or pension. The decision was reportedly taken in a cabinet meeting headed by Sarma. 

Sharing more information about the recent decision, Assam’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that the state government employees were receiving dearness allowance at the rate of 17%. However, from July 1, 2021, the DA has been increased to 28%, he added. 

The finance minister noted that the increase in the DA will put an additional burden of Rs 200 crore on the state government. Besides the increase in the DA, the Assam state government has also announced that it’ll provide jobs to 52,500 unemployed people. 

Besides Assam, several state governments have also increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief for employees and pensioners of their respective states. For instance, the Uttar Pradesh government has recently announced the DA hike to 28% for all state employees. The decision is expected to benefit about 16 lakh government employees. Also Read: Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to move to US, to take up role of Senior Director

Previously, state governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan have also approved the increase in the dearness allowance for their employees. Also Read: Marlboro, Red & White cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India's profit jumps 2x in June quarter

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam7th Pay CommissionDearness AllowanceDA
Next
Story

Income tax return: Here’s how to avoid THESE mistakes while filing ITR

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Exclusive: Union Minister Anurag Thakur tells what kind of picture he wants of India after 25 years