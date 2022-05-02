New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission update--In what would bring cheers to tens of thousands of state government employees of Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel led government has announced a 5 percent hike in the Dearness allowance (DA).

The Chhattisgarh government has increased the dearness allowance of government employees by five percent on the occasion of International Labour Day that fell on May 1.

After the 5 percent hike, the dearness allowance of Chhattisgarh state government employees has now been increased from 17 percent to 22 percent.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.

A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1, Baghel tweeted.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 30, 2022 given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise.

This increase was approved in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,544.50 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.