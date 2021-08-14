7th Pay Commission: Big decision on pension! THESE children to get hike in family pension

The Narendra Modi government has taken a landmark decision by confirming that Divyang children of deceased government servants and pensioners will get a major hike in the family pension.

Speaking about it, Union minister Jitendra Singh reiterated that it is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special emphasis on the dignity and care of such children.

Basically, this decision seeks ease of living and better economic conditions for the Divyang or disabled survivors, who require greater medical care and financial assistance, said Singh.

A PTI report stated that the minister said that instructions have been issued to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a child or sibling of a deceased government servant and pensioner for grant of family pension under CCS (Pension) Rules 1972.

The government has given its stance on the income criteria for eligibility of family pension, applicable in the case of other family members, may not be applied in the case of a child or sibling suffering from a disability, he said.

Singh further added that the government has reviewed the income criteria for eligibility for family pension in respect of a child or sibling suffering from a disability and has taken a decision that it shall be commensurate with the amount of the entitled family pension in their case.

The Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare has issued instructions that a child or sibling of a deceased government servant and pensioner, who is suffering from a mental or physical disability, shall be eligible for family pension for life.

In case the overall income, other than a family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.E. 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant or pensioner plus the dearness relief admissible thereon, he added.

According to the Rule 54(6) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, a child or sibling of a deceased government servant or pensioner, suffering from a mental or physical disability, is further eligible for family pension for life if he or she is suffering a disability which renders him unable to earn a livelihood, according to a statement issued by Personnel Ministry.

In the case of a child or sibling, suffering from a mental or physical disability, who is presently not in receipt of a family pension due to non-fulfillment of the earlier income criteria, family pension shall be granted to him, if he fulfills the new income criteria and also fulfilled the other conditions for grant of family pension at the time of death of government servant or pensioner or previous family pensioner, the statement said.

"The financial benefits, in such cases, shall, however, accrue prospectively and no arrears for the period from the date of death of Government servant/ pensioner/previous family pensioner shall be admissible," it said.

