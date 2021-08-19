7th Pay Commission: Big news for Uttar Pradesh government employees, 28% DA hike announced by CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update --Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the state government will extend a 28 percent hike in dearness allowance for its employees. The Chief Minister said that his government had increased the dearness allowance from 17 percent to 28 percent for state employees and pensioners, while the hike will be effective from July 2021.

UP CM Adityanath also announced major sops for the youth before the House was adjourned sine die five days ahead the schedule. While making the announcement, Yogi said that his government had set aside Rs 3,000 crore for providing tablets and smart phones to the youth. He also said the youth would be given stipend for making three attempts in competitive examinations. (Also read- 7th Pay Commission: Family pension limit raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh, here is all you want to know)

Speaking in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister claimed that the per capita income in the state had almost doubled in the past five years.

The first sitting of the House was held on August 17 and the Monsoon Session was spread over three days during which the supplementary Budget for 2021-22 was passed.

With IANS Inputs

