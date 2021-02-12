7th Pay commission BIG update: Narendra Modi govt announces massive hike in family pension; check details on upper ceiling and more

7th Pay commission latest update: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that in a far-reaching reform regarding family pensions the upper ceiling has been raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per month. He said the move will bring “Ease of Living” for the family members of the deceased employees and would provide adequate financial security to them.

The Minister said that the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a clarification on the amount admissible in case a child is eligible to draw two family pensions after the death of his or her parents. Singh said that the amount of both the family pensions will now be restricted to Rs 1,25,000 per month, which is more than two and half times higher than the earlier limit.

Earlier instructions laid down that the total amount of two family pension in such cases, shall not exceed Rs 45,000 per month and Rs 27,000 per month which were determined at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively taking into account the highest pay of Rs. 90,000 as per 6th CPC recommendations.

Since the highest pay has been revised to Rs 2,50,000 per month after the implementation of 7th CPC recommendations, therefore the amount prescribed in Rule 54 (11) of CCS (Pension) Rules has also been revised to Rs 1,25,000 per month being 50 per cent of Rs.2,50,000 and Rs 75000 per month being 30 per cent of Rs 2,50,000.

In accordance with sub-rule (11) of rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972, in case both wife and husband are Government servants and are governed by the provisions of that rule, on their death, the surviving child is eligible for two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents.

The above clarification on pay revision has been issued received from various Ministry Department. As per the existing rule, if parents are government servants and one of them dies while in service or after retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased shall become payable to the surviving spouse and in the event of the death of the spouse, the surviving child shall be granted the two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents subject to fulfilment of other eligibility conditions.