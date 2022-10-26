NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
7th Pay Commission: Big update on fitment factor after hike in DA, salary likely to increase by Rs 49,420

Oct 26, 2022

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission -- The Central government might soon decide upon the long pressing demand of the central government employees unions on hiking the fitment factor, media reports have said. The endless wait of central government employees who have been pressing for the demand raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

7th Pay Commission: Here is the calculation after probable hike in fitment factor

As per reports in the media, the government can take a decision the fitment factor hike after next year's Union Budget. If the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. (Also read: Big blow to central govt employees! You can lose your Pension, Gratuity for doing THIS)

7th Pay Commission: Govt hikes DA by 4 percent to 38 percent

The Union Cabinet had on 28 September 2022, approved the release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022 based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

The Central Government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively, w.e.f. 01.07.2022.

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees are estimated at Rs.6,591.36 crore per annum; and Rs.4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

The combined impart on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs.12,852.56 crore per annum; and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

