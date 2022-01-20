हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
7th Pay Commission

7th Pay commission: Bumper news for govt employees and pensioners, DA & DR hiked from 28% to 31% by This state govt

All other conditions for payment of Dearness Relief to pensioners & Family Pensioners on revised Pension & Family Pension contained in FD's instructions shall remain same, said Haryana Finance Ministry.

7th Pay commission: Bumper news for govt employees and pensioners, DA & DR hiked from 28% to 31% by This state govt

New Delhi: In what would bring joy to lakhs of government employees of Haryana, the state government has announced hike in payment of Dearness Relief, Dearness Allowance at 31% to Haryana Government pensioners and family pensioners with effect from 1st July, 2021.

"The Governor of Haryana is pleased to enhance the Dearness Allowance payable to Haryana Government employees, who are drawing their pay as per 7th Pay structure, from existing rate of 28 % to 31 % of the basic pay with effect from 1st July, 2021," a statement from the Haryana Finance Ministry order said last month. 

The payment on account of Dearness Allowance involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored, said an official release.

Also, the release said on DA relief said, "The Governor of Haryana is pleased to enhance the Dearness Relief payable to Haryana Government pensioners and family pensioners, who are drawing their pension family pension as per 7th pay/pension structure, from existing rate of 28% to 31% of the basic pension with effect from 1st July, 2021."

All other conditions for payment of Dearness Relief to pensioners & Family Pensioners on revised Pension & Family Pension contained in FD's instructions No.212312016-l Pension dated 3rd March, 2017 shall remain same, said Haryana Finance Ministry.

