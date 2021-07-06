7th Pay Commission big update: Centre likely to take decision on restoration of DA Hike this week

There is a lot of hullabaloo over the Dearness Allowance restoration for the central government employees. Now there is an update that says that the central government is expected to restore the 7th pay commission DA and DR benefits for the central government employees and pensioners soon. The Union Cabinet is likely to take a final decision on the same this week, a report revealed.

Previously, the central government had said that it would restore Dearness Allowance from September. It was supposed to happen in July. “In our meeting held on 26th June 2021, it has been agreed that central government employees’ DA and pensioners’ DR benefits will be resumed in September 2021," Shiva Gopal Mishra, secretary, staff side at National Council of JCM told Mint.

Currently, the central government employees get a DA of 17 percent which has been effective since July 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government stopped the implementation of the DA hike last year. The employees have been getting a DA at the same rate and three increments are supposed to come with the upcoming DA hike.

On April 23, the Ministry of Finance had informed that the central government employees will not get the additional installments of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The government had further clarified that no arrears will be given from January 1, 2021, till June 30, 2021.

Live TV

#mute