7th Pay Commission: Centre govt employees may get bumper salary hike ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi: In what could be good news, lakhs of central government employees impatiently waiting for an increment could soon receive a salary hike. According to media reports, the Central government could soon announce a hike in the salaries of government employees before January 26.

The Central government could reportedly announce an increase in the fitment factor of central and state government employees. A hike in the fitment factor will increase the minimum wages of central government employees.

Central government employees unions have long been urging the Centre to increase the minimum wages of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000, along with an increase in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

The Central government could give an update about the fitment factor of central employees before January 26. This means that government employees could receive the good news by Republic Day.

Currently, the central government employees are receiving salaries under the fitment factor of 2.57 per cent. The demand of the unions is to increase the fitment factor to 3.68.

If the government increases the fitment factor to 3.68 from per cent 2.57 per cent, the minimum pay of government employees will increase by Rs 8,000. The basic salary at 3.68 per cent fitment factor will increase to Rs Rs 26,000 from Rs 18,000. Also Read: Google spends Rs 7,500 crore to buy new office in London: Check photos

According to the basic calculations, upon increasing the fitment factor to 3.68 per cent, the basic salary will increase to Rs 26,000. Currently, the central government employees receive a monthly salary of Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) if their basic pay is Rs 18,000, as per the 2.57 fitment factor. Also Read: HCL Tech acquires Hungary-based IT firm Starschema for Rs 315 crore

