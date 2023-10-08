7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Coming On THIS Date? Check What Latest Report Says

New Delhi: Just before the holiday season, government employees are eagerly expecting news of a pay raise. According to a recent rumor, the Central government might propose an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) on October 4 to relieve the burden on Central employees and Pensioners.

It is anticipated that the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will endorse the move to increase the dearness allowance. If this perspective news materializes, it will be a much-appreciated pre-Navratri gift for central personnel and pensioners.

This cabinet decision's timing is considered as being extremely important because the Election Commission could at any time declare the dates for the assembly elections in five states.

Since July, central staff and pensioners have been waiting for an increase in the dearness allowance. The administration may increase the dearness allowance from the current 42 percent to 45 percent, as anticipated.

The arrears from July to September and the enhanced dearness allowance would be paid in full in October if granted.

A timely and much-appreciated gift would be a notification of a DA rise and arrears, given that Navratri begins on October 15 and Dussehra is on October 24.