iPhone 16 New LEAKS: Game-Changing Chipset, And MORE! Upcoming Features Will Leave You Amazed, Check

New Delhi: While many people are still using the iPhone 15 series and some are anxiously awaiting the new iPhones, online leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 have begun to surface. The iPhone 15 series had a lot of improvements this year, and it appears that the 2024 models will also get some updates.

Apple iPhone 16: Expected Display

One of the greatest adjustments suggested by the sources is that Apple might finally offer 120Hz on the basic iPhone 16 model. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Top Deals On Apple iPhones)

Since the majority of Android devices now have high refresh rate displays, some users are not happy with the 60Hz screen that the iPhones have up to this point. However, this is just a preliminary leak, and we will receive confirmation in 2019.

Apple iPhone 16 Lineup: Expected Screen Size

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a larger 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is even bigger, may have a 6.9-inch display.

The basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to keep their screens at the same size as their predecessors, so those hoping for a size increase may be disappointed.

This basically indicates that the screens for Normal and Plus may remain at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Expected Specifications

Similar to the haptic feedback feature present in the Home button of the iPhone SE series, Apple had initially explored implementing solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

Solid-state buttons may debut in the iPhone 16 Pro models, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, even though they weren't included in the iPhone 15 Pro.

A "tetra-prism" telephoto camera will reportedly be included in the next iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, replicating the design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With the help of this technology, optical zoom is projected to go from 3x to 5x, producing images that are clearer and more detailed. A 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with improved low-light performance is also expected to be a part of the iPhone 16 Pro series, according to tech expert Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities.