7th Pay Commission: DA hike to come into effect from July 1, check how much raise you will get

New Delhi: 52 lakh central government employees, central government servants (CGS), and more than 65 lakh pensioners are all set to start receiving Dearness Allowance (DA) benefits approved under the 7th Pay Commission from July 1, 2021.

The Central government has recently confirmed in the parliament about the rollout of stalled dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) from next month. However, many employees are still confused about how much salary they will get from next month onwards according to their 7th pay commission matrix.

Currently, dearness allowance is paid at 17% of the basic pay. The DA will be increased by 11% to 28% after it will be reinstated from July 2021 onwards.

The 11% hike comes after adding three pending DA hikes, including a 3 per cent jump in DA from January to June 2020, a 4 per cent rise from July to December 2020, and a 4 per cent increase from January to June 2021. Also Read: Delhi unlock: Curbs eased further, bars and public parks to re-open

How to calculate salary after DA hike?

In the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of a central government employee consists of three components: basic salary, allowances and deductibles. The minimum basic salary of central government employees according to the pay matrix is Rs 18,000.

On the existing pay matrix, Rs 2,700 per month will be directly added to the basic salary of the central government employees. With the hike, employees’ total dearness allowance will increase by Rs 32,400 on annual basis.

Will central government employees get DA arrears?

The employees of the Central government are requesting the Centre to pay DA arrears. However, the government has already made it crisp and clear that no arrears will be paid for DA hike that would have been come into effect a lot earlier has there been no pandemic. Also Read: India can't comprise with its digital sovereignty under leadership of PM Narendra Modi: RS Prasad