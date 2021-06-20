Delhi unlock: Curbs eased further, bars and public parks to re-open

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday (June 20, 2021) announced another phase of unlock for the national capital. In this phase of unlocking the city, the government announced the reopening of bars, public parks, gardens and golf clubs.

Bars will be allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity from 12pm to 10pm from Monday, while owners are responsible for ensuring strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, according to all official guidelines and norms, in their premises, the notification issued by District Disaster Management Authority stated.

Check complete guidelines below:

- Bars will become operational from Monday with 50 percent seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm.

- Outdoor yoga activities will also be permitted from now on.

- Private offices will run at 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

- Restaurants to remain open with 50 percent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

- Public parks, gardens and golf clubs have been allowed as part of the gradual unlock process in Delhi.

- All schools, colleges and education institutions will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted.

- All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious festival are prohibited.

- All swimming pools will remain closed, except those being used for training sports persons for participation in National or International sports events or for organising events.

- Sports complexes, cinemas, theatres, banquet halls, spas, gymnasiums, yoga institutes will remain closed.



The relaxations in COVID restrictions in Delhi further extended till 5 am of 28th June. Restaurants and bars allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively. pic.twitter.com/81Vw5xr2Jr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Additionally, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government revealed that cinema halls, gyms, spas among some others activities will remain closed till 5 am on June 28.

Earlier, on June 14, the national capital allowed restaurants to open with 50 percent capacity, allowing markets and shopping malls to operate at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the Capital on Saturday recorded seven COVID-related deaths, which is the lowest since April 1. A total of 135 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18%.

Live TV