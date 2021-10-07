Indian Railways gives jobs to 2,800 people to kin of employees who died of COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian Railways has provided jobs to over 2,800 people to the next of kin of employees who died while working during the pandemic since last year. The National transporter has provided the jobs on compassionate grounds.

Around 3,256 railway officials of various ranks and departments to Covid-19 since March 2020 with Central Railway and Western Railway witnessing the maximum deaths at 743.

Most of the jobs are in the Group D category. Around 87 percent of the family members, mostly being the son or the wife, have taken up these jobs under compassionate grounds within four months. Meanwhile, some have requested the Indian Railways that their employment is kept on hold till they complete their higher education in order to be eligible for higher profiles.

India.com report quoting sources said that the Indian Railways is hoping to complete the compassionate employment drive by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel). The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs.1984.73 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000 p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

