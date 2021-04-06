7th Pay Commission latest news: Big update on Railway employees’ night duty allowance

7th Pay Commission latest update: In a big relief to the Railway employees, Railways have made some changes in the rules of night duty allowance.

The rules pertain to halting of night duty allowances for those railway employees whose basic salary is more than Rs 43,600. At the same time, after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, talks were also doing the rounds that there will be recovery from those who received night duty allowance. Meanwhile, the Railway department has now written a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to stop the recovery, and to arrange for a night duty allowance keeping in mind the condition of the workers working under different circumstances.

According to Anup Sharma, General Secretary of Delhi Division of Northern Railway, the Railways has stopped night duty allowance recovery at present. Railway unions had raised the issue of night duty allowance with the Ministry of Railways and demanded that if a worker is not given night duty allowance then he/she should not be called at night.

Some changes have also been made in the rules for calculation of night duty allowance. The new system has been implemented with immediate effect. A formula has been prepared for calculating night duty allowance, which will be done on the basis of the [(Basic pay + DA / 200] formula. This formula will be applicable in all government departments and ministries.

Calculation of night duty allowance will also be done separately for all employees on the basis of their basic pay. Till now, all the employees of Grade A were given the same Night Duty Allowance. Now this allowance will be calculated differently.

The number of days during which an employees would have done night duty will be done on the basis of the certificate given by the employee's supervisor. Night duty allowance will be made only when an employee has worked from 10 pm to 6 am.

