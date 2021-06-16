7th Pay Commission: Medical reimbursement hiked by 5x for these govt employees, check if you're eligible

New Delhi: 52 lakh central employees and 61 lakh pensioners are all set to start receiving increased dearness allowance from July 1, as part of the 7th pay commission. The employees are also expected to get their DA arrears.

In another good news for Central government employees working with the Navodaya Vidyalaya School (NVS), the government has increased medical claim in addition to dearness allowance.

Medical claim reimbursement increased

The central government has increased the reimbursement limit for medical claims of employees of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools. the Department of School Education and Literacy, which works under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, has notified a circular, stating that the medical claim reimbursement has been increased five times.

The Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools has given the approval for the revision in the limits of medical claim reimbursements for treatment of day-to-day ailments for themselves and their family members.

The circular notifies that the limit of the medical claim of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools employees has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 25,000 per annum. The circular states that “If the treatment is done in a government or CGHS recognized hospital, then the limit of medical reimbursement has been increased from the existing limit of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, i.e. the amount of claim has been increased five times.”



Medical reimbursement for AMA treatment also increased

The central government has also revised the limit of medical reimbursement for AMA (Against Medical Advice) treatment. The employees of NVS will now get a medical claim of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 5000.

AMA is used in situations wherein a patient gets himself/herself discharged without consulting the doctor. There is no additional change in the rest of the terms and conditions for NVS employees.

