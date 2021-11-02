7th Pay Commission pension update: Maximum limit of family pension hiked, check new rules

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: The Ministry of Defence announced last week that it has revised limits of two family pensions payable to a child in respect of both the parents.

The highest pay in the Government has been revised to Rs 2,50,000 p.m. after the 7th CPC. (Also read: Variable Dearness Allowance hiked for 1.5 crore central sphere workers)

"Accordingly, Department of Pension &Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) has revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pension payable to a child/children in respect of both the parents to Rs 1,25,000 p.m. (50% of Rs. 2,50,000/- Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate) and Rs 75,000/- p.m. (30% of Rs. 2,50,000/- Ordinary Family Pension) w.e.f. 01.01.2016. Ministry of Defence vide order dated 29.10.2021 has implemented the DoP&PW order mutatis mutandis in respect of Armed Forces Personnel w.e.f. 01.01.2016," said an official release.

Earlier, in the month of September, the Ministry of Defence, decided to enhance the income criteria for grant of family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability.

Accordingly, such child/sibling shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon.

The financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from 08.02.2021. Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than Rs. 9,000 along with dearness relief thereon.

