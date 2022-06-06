हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dearness Allowance

7th Pay Commission: THIS figure may lead to 5% DA in July? Check latest update on dearness allowance

7th Pay Commission Latest update---If latest media reports are to be believed, there could be a five percent hike in DA in July, thus pushing the total DA upo 39 percent.

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission Latest update-- The recent All-India CPI-IW data has once again ignited hopes for a handsome amount of DA hike in the month of July. Lakhs of central government employees waiting for announcement on hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) have a brighter hope owing to the latest All-India CPI-IW fitures. The April month's AICP Index, which is a crucial factor in determining the DA, has led to speculation on the media regarding the high probability of DA increase for the central government employees in the next month. Government may bring in some more good news for the employees in the month of July.

If latest media reports are to be believed, there could be a five percent hike in DA in July. This means the total DA could reach upo 39 percent. Previously reports were stating that there could be a 4 percent of DA hike. However April AICP Index indicate at a slight higher percentage hike.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December. 

The first increase in dearness allowance for the year 2022 was announced in March. In December 2021, the AICPI figure stood at 125.4. But, in January 2022, it declined by 0.3 points and fell to 125.1. The All-India CPI-IW for February, 2022 decreased by 0.1 points and stood at 125.0 (one hundred twenty five). On 1-month percentage change, it decreased by 0.08 per cent with respect to previous month compared to increase of 0.68 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. For the month of March, there was a jump of 1 point. The AICPI index figures for March stands at 126.

The All-India CPI-IW for April, 2022 increased by 1.7 points and stood at 127.7 (one hundred twenty seven point seven). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 1.35 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.42 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago, showed a Ministry of Labour & Employment data.

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.33 per cent compared to 5.35 per cent for the previous month and 5.14 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 7.05 per cent against 6.27 per cent of the previous month and 4.78 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago, added the official data.

The April AICP Index has fuelled further speculation that DA could be hiked by upto 5 percent which means that the total DA could reach upo 39 percent. 

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The additional instalment is effective from January 1, 2022. The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. 

