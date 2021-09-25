7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand hikes dearness allowance for government employees by 11%

New Delhi: In good news, the Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday (September 25) approved to increase the dearness allowance for state government employees. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the state government employees and pensioners will get the revised DA with retrospective effect from July 1.

The decision to increase the DA for Uttrakhand government employees was approved by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The chief minister had decided to lift the freeze on payment of DA to the state government employees on August 25.

With the recent increase, the DA will now be paid at a 28 per cent rate. All the state government employees and pensioners will receive revised DA along with the arrears of the past two months - July and August.

The decision will benefit 1,60,000 government employees and 1,50,000 pensioners. The step has been taken at a time when the Central government has recently increased the dearness allowance of Central government employees and pensioners.

The DA of central government employees has been increased by 11% to 28% from the 17%. Moreover, the Central government is now looking to increase the DA by 3% more to 31% of the basic salary of Central government employees.

Following the decision of the Central government, several state governments have also approved an increase in the dearness allowance for employees in their respective states. Also Read: Delhi HC stays 3-year jail to Supertech MD, directs firm to pay Rs 50 lakh to homebuyer

Some of the states which have recently increased the dearness allowance for their employees include Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. Also Read: JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 to be released today on jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

