topStoriesenglish2623656
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AADHAAR

Aadhaar Card Free Document Update Deadline Gets 3 Months Extension --Check New Date, How To Apply

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: The free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal, announced UIDAI.

Written By  Reema Sharma|Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aadhaar Card Free Document Update Deadline Gets 3 Months Extension --Check New Date, How To Apply

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced to extend the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents by three more months. Now netizens can update their Aadhaar documents for till September 30 as against the previous deadline of June 14.

The free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.

Residents have two options if they need to update their demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc.): they can use the standard online update service or go to the local Aadhar centre. In these situations, standard fees will be charged. 

How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For Free

Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Choose ‘Document Update’ and click the option. Your  existing details will be displayed.

Step 3: Verify the details and click on the next hyper-link.

Step 4: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment

 

The Aadhaar number has become a widely recognised form of identification for Indian citizens during the past ten years. Aadhaar-based identification is used for service delivery in around 1,200 government initiatives and programmes, which are managed by both the federal government and state governments. In addition, a number of other services offered by service providers, like as financial institutions like banks and NBFCs, are also utilising Aadhaar to easily authenticate and onboard consumers.

Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile