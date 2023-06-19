Aadhaar Card Free Document Update Deadline Gets 3 Months Extension --Check New Date, How To Apply

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced to extend the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents by three more months. Now netizens can update their Aadhaar documents for till September 30 as against the previous deadline of June 14.



The free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.

Residents have two options if they need to update their demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc.): they can use the standard online update service or go to the local Aadhar centre. In these situations, standard fees will be charged.

How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For Free

Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Choose ‘Document Update’ and click the option. Your existing details will be displayed.

Step 3: Verify the details and click on the next hyper-link.

Step 4: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment

The Aadhaar number has become a widely recognised form of identification for Indian citizens during the past ten years. Aadhaar-based identification is used for service delivery in around 1,200 government initiatives and programmes, which are managed by both the federal government and state governments. In addition, a number of other services offered by service providers, like as financial institutions like banks and NBFCs, are also utilising Aadhaar to easily authenticate and onboard consumers.

Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.