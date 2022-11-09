topStoriesenglish
Aadhaar card NRI: Can NRI apply for Aadhaar? Here is the step by step process for Aadhaar NRI enrolment

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the crucial documents required by citizens to receive benefits under various state-sponsored schemes. The card is also required by various public and private authorities for offering their services including KYC. One very frequently asked question is that whether an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) can apply for Aadhaar card or not?

According to the UIDAI Aadhaar FAQ, the answer is YES. An NRI (whether minor or adult) with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar Kendra.

UIDAI also mentions the following steps that need to be followed if an NRI wants to apply for Aadhaar card

What is the process for NRI enrolment?keyboard_arrow_up
The process is:

Visit your nearest Aadhaar Kendra or any ASK of your convenience

You must carry valid Indian Passport with you

Fill details in the enrolment form

It is mandatory for NRI to give Email ID 

The declaration for NRI enrolment is slightly different. Read and sign the same in your enrolment form

Ask the operator to enroll you as NRI

Give your Passport as Proof of Identity

Complete the biometric capture process

Check all details on screen (in English and local language) before you allow the operator to submit

Collect the acknowledgement slip/ enrolment slip that has your 14 digit Enrolment ID and Date & Time Stamp. 

Once you are enrolled, yu can check status of your Aadhaar from: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. UIDAI says that you may choose to use your Passport itself as Proof of Address and Date of Birth proof or give some other valid document/s for this. However if your address in the passport has been updated with a new one, you will have to give the updated Indian Address with a valid supporting Proof of Address (PoA) as per the list of documents acceptable by UIDAI.

