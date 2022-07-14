NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AADHAAR CARD

Should parents possess an Aadhaar card before registering their child for Baal Aadhaar? Here's all you want to know

Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a newborn child. These Aadhaar cards are called Baal Aadhaar. However, the most pertinent question being frequently asked is whether parents' Aadhaar card is mandatory for getting children's Aadhaar card or not.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Should parents possess an Aadhaar card before registering their child for Baal Aadhaar? Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.

Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a newborn child. These Aadhaar cards are called Baal Aadhaar. However, the most pertinent question being frequently asked is whether parents' Aadhaar card is mandatory for getting children's Aadhaar card or not.

Here is all you need to know before opting for your kid's Aadhaar enrolment

The UIDAI has listed out some very important points for enrolling your Kid for Aadhaar card. Here are the key points.

Filling up of Father, Mother, Husband, Wife and Guardian field is not mandatory for residents above the age of 5 years in case the adult is not in a position or does not want to disclose. In that case, select checkbox “Not Given” in “Relationship to Resident”.

UIDAI says, if the child is below the age of 5 years, one of the parents’ or guardian’s name and Aadhaar Number shall be mandatorily recorded.

However, it is not compulsory for only father’s name to be recorded against the ‘parent’s name.’ Mother’s name can alone be recorded for the ‘parent’s guardian’s’ name if so desired by the parent.

Enrolment of the parent is mandatory prior to the child. If the child’s father, mother or guardian has not Enroled or does not possess Aadhaar Number at the time of enrolment, the enrolment of that child cannot be done.

How to Apply for Aadhaar card for children or Baal Aadhaar Card

Applying for Aadhaar card for children is same as the process that one needs to follow for Adults. You need to fill up an application form available at Enrolment centre along with supporting documents which are Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth(DoB) document. UIDAI accepts 31 PoI and 44 PoA , 14 PoR and 14 DoB documents.

 

Aadhaar cardBaal Aadhaar CardAADHAAR

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country