New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.

Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a newborn child. These Aadhaar cards are called Baal Aadhaar. However, the most pertinent question being frequently asked is whether parents' Aadhaar card is mandatory for getting children's Aadhaar card or not.

Here is all you need to know before opting for your kid's Aadhaar enrolment

The UIDAI has listed out some very important points for enrolling your Kid for Aadhaar card. Here are the key points.

Filling up of Father, Mother, Husband, Wife and Guardian field is not mandatory for residents above the age of 5 years in case the adult is not in a position or does not want to disclose. In that case, select checkbox “Not Given” in “Relationship to Resident”.

UIDAI says, if the child is below the age of 5 years, one of the parents’ or guardian’s name and Aadhaar Number shall be mandatorily recorded.

However, it is not compulsory for only father’s name to be recorded against the ‘parent’s name.’ Mother’s name can alone be recorded for the ‘parent’s guardian’s’ name if so desired by the parent.

Enrolment of the parent is mandatory prior to the child. If the child’s father, mother or guardian has not Enroled or does not possess Aadhaar Number at the time of enrolment, the enrolment of that child cannot be done.

How to Apply for Aadhaar card for children or Baal Aadhaar Card

Applying for Aadhaar card for children is same as the process that one needs to follow for Adults. You need to fill up an application form available at Enrolment centre along with supporting documents which are Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth(DoB) document. UIDAI accepts 31 PoI and 44 PoA , 14 PoR and 14 DoB documents.