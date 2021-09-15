Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar not a valid proof of age - High Court

New Delhi: From time and again, many Indians have tried to produce an Aadhaar Card as a document to verify age. However, in a recent case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has clarified that the 12-digit identification number cannot be used as proof of age.

The court noted that since no documentary details are asked at the time of Aadhaar Card enrollment, the document can’t be used as valid proof of age.

The Aadhaar Card, which is issued by the Unique Identity Development Authority of India (UIDAI), has become a really crucial document in recent times. From availing several services offered by the central and state governments to applying for banking facilities, one needs to produce an Aadhaar card.

Punjab and Haryana High Court were hearing a petition filed by a couple who had run away from Haryana's Jind district, according to a report by TOI. Justice Amol Rattan Singh had passed the order related to Aadhar’s validity as a valid proof of age.

The HC reportedly said that there is no proof of age of either of the petitioners other than their Aadhaar cards. “....Hence, if upon actual verification the age of the petitioners, especially petitioner No. 1 (girl), is found to be below marriageable age in terms of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this order will not bar proceedings under the provisions of that act, all offences punishable under the provisions of the said act being cognisable in terms of Section 15 thereof," the HC was quoted as saying by TOI. Also Read: Egg prices in US are on the boil as America enters into a trade spat with India

The court has also directed authorities to determine the actual age of the girl. Legal action will be taken against the couple if the true age is found false. However, for now, the court has granted police protection to the couple. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees could get 3% DA hike soon, here’s how to calculate DA hike

