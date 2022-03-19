Aadhaar Card Update: Change old photo on Aadhaar in simple steps, check how

New Delhi: Most of us had applied for an Aadhaar card years ago. As a result, the photo on the document doesn’t really match with how you look today. But thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can easily change the photograph on Aadhaar in a few simple steps.

The UIDAI is the nodal agency tasked with the issuance of Aadhaar cards in India. The authority also manages all Aadhaar card-related update requests. Cardholders can visit the official UIDAI website or your nearby enrollment centre to make changes to their Aadhaar cards. The authority charges a basic fee to handle all Aadhaar card change requests.

In today’s time when Aadhaar card has become a really crucial document required for availing services offered by central and government agencies. Cardholders are also required to procure Aadhaar cards for availing of the benefits offered under various state-sponsored schemes.

One can easily change their address, phone number, e-mail id, and photo, among other details, on the Aadhaar card, the 12 digits virtual identity issued by the UIDAI. For changing old photos on Aadhaar card, cardholders are required to visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Here’s How to Change Aadhaar Card Online:

Step 1: Aadhaar cardholders are first required to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to schedule an appointment for changes in the documents. The appointment can be taken online from the official UIDIA website.

Step 2: On the date of appointment, cardholders will have to meet the executive at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 3: The executive will verify the biometric details of the cardholder.

Step 4: Upon verification of the biometric details, the executive will take a new photograph.

Step 5: You will be provided with an acknowledgement slip that will have an update request number (URN). You can track the URN to check the status of the Aadhaar card photo change request.

