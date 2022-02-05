Aadhaar Card Update: Check how to update your old photo on Aadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents in our times. The official document is required for availing of several services offered by state-owned and private authorities.

From opening a bank account to creating a Demat account, you need an Aadhaar card. Moreover, to receive the benefits of various social security schemes, the government has made Aadhaar Card mandatory.

However, many cardholders had applied for an Aadhaar Card years ago, because of which the photo on the document is old and in a few cases. But the good news is that you can easily change the photo on the Aadhaar card by following a few simple steps.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change the photo on Aadhaar Card. Cardholders are required to visit the official UIDAI portal to update the photo on the Aadhaar card.

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI portal, uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill out the form to change the picture on your Aadhar card.

Step 3: Visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Step 4: Submit the form to the Aadhaar Enrollment Executive.

Step 5: Pay a fee of Rs 25 to the centre.

Step 6: An official will click a new photograph of you and upload it to the Aadhaar card.

Step 7. The executive will give you the Update Request Number (URN) and an Acknowledgment Slip.

Step 8. You can check the Aadhaar update status online on the official website of UIDAI using the URN.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has recently pointed out users should not use the copy of the PVC Aadhaar card obtained from the open market. UIDAI said in its tweet that if a customer gets PVC card or plastic card or Smart Aadhaar card made from the open market, then it will not be valid.

