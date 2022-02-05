Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Check offers on smartphones, televisions

New Delhi: Flipkart is running the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, offering discounts and cashback offers on a slew of products such as smartphones televisions, consumer electronics, gadgets, accessories, cosmetics, fashion and more.

Customers can get free delivery and easy returns on most products during the sale days. Moreover, customers can avail of up to Rs 50 cashback in their Paytm wallet by paying via Paytm during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Smartphone Offers:

Smartphone on sale

Realme C11 2021: Rs 7,499

Poco C31: Rs 8,499

Reame C21Y: Rs 9,499

Pixel 4a: Rs 28,999

Oppo F19S: Rs 19,990

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Rs 20,999

Smartphones from brands such as Infinix, Redmi, and Apple are also selling at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. Meanwhile, customers can also get discounts on gadgets such as smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones, speakers and more during the sale. Flipkart is offering up to an 80% discount on gadgets and smart accessories.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Television Offers

During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, televisions from brands such as Mi, LG, Realme and Samsung, among others, are selling at a discounted price. On the sale, it’s mentioned that the company is offering up to a 70% discount on television purchases.

Here are the top televisions on discount during the three-day sale:

- Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is selling at a discounted price of Rs 31,999.

- SAMSUNG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999. Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Save Rs 150 daily to get Rs 20 lakh on maturity, check how

- realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is also retailing at Rs 16,999. Also Read: Apple Music cuts free trial period after 3 years from 3 months to 1 month

Live TV

#mute