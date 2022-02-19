Aadhaar Card Update: Check steps to change Aadhaar-linked mobile number

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues and manages operations related to the Aadhaar card, the 12 digits identity document that has become crucial for Indian residents for availing of several services. Cardholders are required to keep their details updated on the Aadhaar Card in order to receive benefits.

UIDAI allows cardholders to change the details on the Aadhaar Card such as phone number, address, photo, name, date of birth, and e-mail ID, among others. Cardholders can visit the official website or go to the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to make the changes.

Cardholders can avail themselves of several services if the mobile phone number is connected to Aadhaar Card. Several private and public agencies send OTP for verification on Aadhaar Card linked mobile numbers. So, it's always a good idea to make sure your Aadhaar card linked number is up to date.

Here's How to Change Aadhaar Card Linked Mobile Number Online:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI official portal at ask.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter the phone number you want to change and verify the captcha challenge.

Step 3: Select the 'Send OTP' option. Select 'Submit OTP & Proceed' from the drop-down menu, and enter the OTP received on the phone number.

Step 4: Click on the 'Online Aadhaar Services' option. Select phone number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and the OTP. Click 'Save and Continue.'

Step 6: Go to the Aadhaar centre near you and pay Rs 25 cost and supply. Also Read: LIC’s $8 billion IPO could launch on March 11: All you need to know

Here's How to Change Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number Offline

Go to your nearby Permanent Enrolment Centre, and submit Aadhar Correction Form. Cardholders must enter an updated mobile number in the form. The verification officer will verify the details and provide you with an acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number (URN). You can check the status of your phone number request using the URN number. Also Read: Hurun India Health Report: 70% of millionaires prefer sending children abroad for school

