Aadhaar card update: Don’t like existing photograph? Here’s how to change photo in Aadhaar

New Delhi: Most of us had applied for our Aadhaar card years ago, because of which the photo on the card is now really old. In some cases, the photos aren’t even recognisable with the Aadhaarcard holders. But thanks to the Aadhaar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), one can easily change the photos in their Aadhaar card by following a few simple steps.

At present, an Aadhaar card is required for availing several services offered under several state-backed programmes. The document is also required for filing income tax, as the government has made it mandatory to link your Aadhaar Card with your PAN card. Moreover, the 12-digit identification number can be used in offices, hotels and other areas where identification proof is required for entry.

UIDAI allows Aadhaar cardholders to change details like addresses online. However, for most of the other changes, you need to Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

You can also change the photo on your Aadhaar card by visiting a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. However, you have to first download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from UIDAI's website to update your photo.

Steps to change photo in Aadhaar Card

Step 1. You first need to download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from UIDAI’s official website.

Step 2. After entering the details on the form, you need to submit it to the Aadhaar Enrolment executive.

Step 3. The executive will confirm your details with biometric details.

Step 4. Your new photo will be taken by the executive then and there at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Step 5. Now, you need to pay a fee of Rs 25 + GST to avail the photo change service.

Step 6. The executive will share an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN).

Step 7. You can use the URN to check the Aadhaar update status online on the UIDAI’s official website.

After the successful update of your photo on your Aadhaar Card, you can download a new copy online or order a physical PVC card from UIDAI's portal.

