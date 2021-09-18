Aadhaar Card Update: Get PVC Aadhaar delivered to your home, here’s how

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents required for availing several services offered by central and state governments and numerous authorities across the country. Even for the simplest of banking services, Indians always require Aadhaar Card by their side.

So, for cardholders, the Aadhaar issuing agency Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last year introduced a new Aadhaar Card that is easier to carry everywhere. The card we are talking about in this article is much smaller, portable and more durable than the long paper ones.

Aadhaar details are now reprinted on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards, which are quite similar to ATM cards that can be easily carried anywhere. Moreover, the PVC Aadhaar cards have all the details such as your name, 12 digit Aadhaar ID, address details, and photographs, among other details that are mentioned in the original Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar Card holders can easily order a PVC reprint of their either card either via the official UIDAI website or by scanning the Aadhaar QR code along with the post. UIDAI charges Rs 50 for the PVC Aadhaar card. Also Read: Want to check the number of mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar? Here’s how to do it on govt's TAFCOP portal

Here’s how you can order your PVC Aadhaar card:



Step 1. Visit the official UIDAI website, which is https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2. Go to the My Aadhaar section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC card”.

Step 3. On the next page, enter your 12 digital Aadhaar card number or 16 digits virtual ID or 28 digit EID.

Step 4. Verify your details with an OTP verification

Step 5. After OTP verification, you will be able to preview your Aadhaar PVC card

Step 6. Pay Rs 50 fee to UIDAI on the next page to complete the Aadhaar PVC order.

The PVC Aadhaar Card will be delivered to your home via Speed Post. Also Read: Okaya launches Freedum electric scooter with up to 250 km range: Price, specs and features

Live TV

#mute