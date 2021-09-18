Okaya launches Freedum electric scooter with up to 250 km range: Price, specs and features

New Delhi: Energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group's EV arm has launched a new electric scooter Freedum. The two-wheeler will be available in several variants, including a model that provides a maximum range of about 250 km on a single charge, the company said.

Okaya Freedum will be the third electric scooter in Okaya’s lineup that already includes the AvionIQ series and ClassIQ series electric two-wheelers. The bike will be launched in lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options.

Okaya Freedum price

Okaya has launched the Freedum electric vehicle at a starting price of Rs 69,000. However, the base model doesn’t offer a maximum range of about 250 km on a single charge.

Okaya Freedum variants

Okaya Freedum will be launched in four variants, comprising low-speed and high-speed trims with a maximum range of around 250 km per charge.

Okaya Freedum manufacturing

Okaya said the company will manufacture its newest scooter at its Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, based manufacturing plant.

Okaya Freedum rivals

Okaya Freedum will rival Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro, Simple Energy’s Simple One and Ather Energy’s Ather 450x, among other electric vehicles in the country.

Okaya’s future plan

Okaya Power Group Managing Director Anil Gupta said that electric is the future and the firm finds itself best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian.

"Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space," he said.

The company said it aims to launch 14 new products, including a high-speed motorcycle and specialised B2B vehicles, in the current financial year. Okaya currently has 120 dealers and plans to add another 800 in the coming days.