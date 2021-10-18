Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to add or change Aadhaar address, check the documents required

New Delhi: The 14-digit Aadhaar Card number has become a mandatory prerequisite for participation in numerous government and private initiatives. The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a one-of-a-kind document because it includes biometric credentials such as the person's fingerprints and iris, in addition to the usual details on an identity document such as name, date of birth, gender, and address. When utilising an Aadhaar card as a document to obtain benefits, it is critical that the information on the card be correct and up to date.

If you want to update your Aadhaar card's address, you can do it online or by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre in your neighbourhood. You can update your Aadhaar card's address online using the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). This portal is for Aadhaar cardholders who want to modify or change the address on their Aadhaar card without having to visit the office. When requesting a change of address, a fee of Rs 50 must be paid.

List of documents needed for updating Aadhaar address:

A scanned copy of the Proof of Address is required for updating the Aadhaar address (POA). According to UIDAI, 45 documents would be accepted as acceptable POA for altering address details.

Passport, bank statement/passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, Voter ID, driving licence, energy bill/water bill/Telephone landline bill/credit card statement/gas connection bill (not older than 3 months), and property tax receipt are all acceptable documents for POA (not older than one year). A person can use his or her spouse's passport as a POA.

How to update Aadhaar Address:

Step 1: Open the official website of SSUP portal of UIDAI at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Click 'continue to update Aadhaar' on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the UIDAI-required information and enter the proper captcha.

Step 4: Select the 'Send OTP' option. A six-digit OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: To update the address, enter the OTP and select the 'Update Address' option.

Step 7: Make the necessary adjustments and submit it by clicking the 'Proceed' button.

Step 8: Upload any POA document that supports the modifications you've requested.

Step 9: Submit the form. You can also see a preview of the modifications that have been made.

Step 10: UIDAI will send you an update request number (URN) using which you can check the status of your Aadhaar card update process.

