Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change address on your Aadhaar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhaar, a government-owned biometric initiative operated by the Unique Identifying Authority of India (UIDAI), allows cardholders to accomplish a variety of tasks, such as register for a new website using an identification number. One of the most crucial documents for identifying a citizen is the Aadhaar card.

An Aadhaar card, unlike its counterparts like the voter ID card, the PAN card, and others, serves several purposes. It can be linked to your phone number, PAN card, provident fund ID, and other information to help you identify yourself quickly. An Aadhaar number is vital for a citizen in many aspects of life; for example, in India, the Covid-19 immunisation process needs the use of an Aadhaar card for identification.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the Aadhaar card, which is a one-of-a-kind document. The card contains biometric credentials such as the person's fingerprints and iris, as well as standard identity document information such as name, date of birth, gender, and address.

People can now change their biometric and demographic details online instead of going through the bother of finding and visiting an Aadhaar centre, according to recent amendments made by the Indian government. To modify your address, simply go to the UIDAI website and provide the necessary information.

The UIDAI website allows Aadhaar users to do a variety of tasks under one roof. Not only can you alter your address on the internet, but you can also modify your age, name, gender, and biometric information with a few clicks at any time. Biometric data, such as necessary biometric updates, is available for free online, while demographic data, such as name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and e-mail, costs Rs 50. Biometric upgrades that do not fit within the obligatory category are subject to the same fees.

Here’s how to update the address on your Aadhaar card:

Step 1:On your phone or computer, go to the UIDAI web portal at https://uidai.gov.in/. From here, go to the top left corner of the website and select 'My Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: Once you've arrived at the secondary page, select 'Update Demographics Data Online' from the 'Update Aadhaar section' drop-down menu in the top left corner.

Step 3: To update your Aadhaar, go to the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' link and fill out the required fields. After that, fill in your Aadhaar number and captcha as necessary. After filling in the required information, click the 'Send OTP' button and compare your phone to the registered phone number.

Step 4: Enter the six-digit one-time password (OTP) that appears on your phone.

Step 5: After that, select 'demographics data' from the drop-down menu. You can now make the necessary changes to the relevant information.

Step 6: Click the 'Proceed' button once you've finished filling out the essential fields.

Step 7: To ensure the authenticity of your update request, you must attach scanned colour copies of verification papers. If your address changes, you'll need to show confirmation of your new address (POA).

Step 8: After you've completed all of this, click the submit button. After then, he or she can see a preview of the modifications that have been made. You will receive an update request number (URN) from UIDAI, which you can use to verify the status of your Aadhaar card update.

Live TV

#mute