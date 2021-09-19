Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to do Aadhaar verification online

Aadhaar card is a very important document and it is used in availing various services such as banking, home loans, vehicle registrations, and insurance policies.

The document contains authenticated information of your biometrics and demographic information as well. This is the most important criteria on which your unique identity as an official citizen of the country is based.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has come up with several updates and policy changes that need your Aadhaar to be up to date so that you get all the facilities and benefits.

Here’s how to verify your Aadhaar Card online:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and then the drop-down menu and select the option ‘Aadhaar Services’.

Step 3: Under that, select the tab ‘Aadhaar Verification’.

Step 4: It will direct you to a page where you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 5: After that, you need to enter the captcha or security code

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: Now the page will display information regarding your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar verification is important because it acts as a universally accepted KYC document across India. The central government has recently extended the date of linking Aadhaar with PAN Card.

Besides that, it also helps in getting various subsidies offered by the government under the Aadhaar Act, 2016 along with other schemes that may come up in the future.

