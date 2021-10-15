Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to get e-Aadhaar in just 10 Minutes

New Delhi: Many government and private initiatives and facilities require the 14-digit Aadhaar Card number or Unique Identification number given by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar has biometric credentials like fingerprints and iris of the person, making it a one-of-a-kind document, in addition to the normal facts on an identity card like name, date of birth, gender, and address.

One of the many benefits of Aadhaar is that, unlike any other document, you do not need to keep a physical copy with you at all times. Even if you misplace or lose it, you can get an e-Aadhaar by validating your identity on the UIDAI website.

What is an e- Aadhaar?

e-Aadhaar is an electronic version of your Aadhaar card, as the name implies. The password-protected e-Aadhaar is just as legitimate as a physical copy of the Aadhaar card. To get a copy of their e-Aadhaar, users can go to UIDAI's official website, uidai.gov.in, or eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

How to download your e-Aadhaar?

Your 28-digit enrolment number, combined with your complete name and pin code, or your 14-digit Aaadhaar number, along with your personal details, can be retrieved from the UIDAI webpage. An OTP will be given to your registered mobile number for verification in both cases. On the website of the mAadhaar app, you can also generate a time-based one-time password (TOTP) to download the e-Aadhaar.

Steps to download e-Aadhaar:

- Go to the UIDAI's official website.

-In the My Aadhaar section of the homepage, select the ‘Download Aadhaar' option.

- For e-Aadhaar download, choose from 'Aadhar Number,' 'Enrolment ID,' or 'Virtual ID.'

- Now fill in the information of your choice.

-Before sending an OTP to your registered phone number, double-check the CAPTCHA code.

- To complete the transaction, enter the OTP.

- On your device, your password-protected e-Aadhaar will be downloaded.

The password for this e-Aadhaar is the first four letters of your name (in capital letters) and your year of birth, according to UIDAI.

