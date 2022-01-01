हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Here's how to change photograph in your Aadhaar

While demographic information like name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, and email address can be updated online, biometric information must be updated at an Aadhaar Enrollment centre.

New Delhi: The Unique Identity Authority of India issues Aadhaar, a 12-digit identification number. If the Aadhaar authentication fails owing to erroneous biometric capture or poor biometric quality obtained during enrolment, people can have their biometrics (such as a photograph or iris scan) corrected, according to the UIDAI.

While demographic information like name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, and email address can be updated online, biometric information must be updated at an Aadhaar Enrollment centre. Iris, finger prints, and an image of the face are all examples of biometric data.

Here's how to update or alter your photograph on your Aadhaar card.

Step 1: To update your photo, you must first download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from the UIDAI website. Click here to get the form:

Step 2: Fill the required details and submit at the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center

Step 3: A center executive will authenticate the information and capture a new photo.

Step 4: You need to pay Rs 100 plus GST to avail this service.

Step 5: Collect the acknowledgment slip with the number of the update request (URN).

You can use the URN to check the status of your Aadhaar update on the UIDAI's official website.

There is no documentation required to change the photo on your Aadhaar card.

You do not need to send an image because the executive will take one on the spot with the camera.

The information in Aadhaar could take up to 90 days to be updated.

You can check the status of your Aadhaar update online using the URN provided on the Acknowledgement Slip.

There is no way to change the photo on your Aadhar card online using the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP).

Residents can alter their addresses using the self-Service online option for demographic adjustments, and they can do it immediately on the portal. The resident's Aadhaar ID and registered mobile number are required to access the portal.

