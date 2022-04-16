Aadhaar Card Update: Here's how to order Aadhaar PVC Cards for your family

New Delhi: Aadhaar is one of the most important documents a citizen of India may own. It serves as an address proof, a birth certificate, and a means of completing a variety of tasks at locations such as banks and post offices. The government has now made linking Aadhaar to a PAN mandatory. While M-Aadhaar and e-Aadhaar are two ways to access Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, has unveiled the Aadhaar PVC card, which prints Aadhaar details on a PVC card with security measures.

"Order Aadhaar PVC Card" is a new service from UIDAI that allows Aadhaar holders to have their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card for a small fee. Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number can be used by residents who do not have a registered mobile number, according to the UIDAI's website.

For the advantage of the Aadhaar card holder, the Aadhaar PVC card incorporates security features such as Secure QR Code hologram, micro text, ghost image, issuance date and print date, guilloche design, and an embossed Aadhaar logo. This may be ordered with any mobile phone number, and it can be ordered for the entire family with only one phone number. The Aadhaar PVC card is printed and delivered to your address for a nominal price of Rs 50 by the UIDAI.

"Regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar, you can use any mobile number to obtain OTP for authentication." In an earlier order, UIDAI stated that "one person can obtain Aadhaar PVC cards for the entire family online."

Here’s how to order Aadhaar PVC Card:

1. Visit the UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in for further information.

2. Now, go to the "Order Aadhaar PVC Card" service and enter your 12-digit UID or 28-digit Enrollment ID.

3. Fill in the security code. Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile phone and select "Terms & Conditions" from the drop-down menu.

4. After that, click the "Submit" button to finish the OTP verification process.

5. Before placing the reprint order, a screen will emerge where you can see the Aadhaar details that will appear for verification.

6. After you've completed the verification, select the "Make payment" option.

7. The next step will take you to the Payment Gateway page, where you can make a payment using a credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

After a successful payment, a receipt with a digital signature will be generated, which residents can download in PDF format. The Service Request Number will also be sent to you via SMS. Residents can check the status of their SRN until their Aadhaar Card is dispatched by going to Check Aadhaar Card Status. Once despatched from DoP, an SMS with the AWB number will be sent. You can check the status of your delivery by going to the Department of Postal Service's website.

You may easily order Aadhaar PVC for the entire family using a non-registered mobile number by following these instructions.

