Aadhaar Card Update: Now change name, address, mobile number in regional language, here’s how

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues an Aadhaar card, which is one of the most significant documents that every Indian citizen must have. The Aadhaar card is a must-have for everyone, from financial transactions to participating in government-sponsored programmes.

The information on an Aadhaar card is usually written in English, but citizens will now be able to generate their Aadhaar in different regional languages thanks to UIDAI's recent upgrade.

The Aadhaar card will now be available in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada, according to the most recent update.

If you want to alter the language on your Aadhaar card, you can do so by filling out an online form. You can request a change in your Aadhaar number by visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or applying online.

Step 1: Go to https://uidai.gov.in/ to access UIDAI's official website.

Step 2: After that, select 'Update Aadhaar' and then 'Update Demographic Data Online.'

Step 3: The Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal will now be visible.

Step 4: Enter your unique Aadhaar number and the Captcha security code to access the platform.

Step 5: Fill in the required information and click the 'Generate OTP' button.

Step 6: Login with your OTP.

Step 7: Select 'Update Demographics Data' from the drop-down menu.

Step 8: Choose your favourite regional dialect.

Step 9: Update your demographic information and send it in.

Step 10: After reviewing all of the information, submit the form.

Step 11: Your phone will receive an OTP.

Step 12: Enter the one-time password (OTP). Your application procedure will be completed once you have paid the Rs 50 cost.

Step 13: Download the card once the update is complete, which should take 1-3 weeks.

