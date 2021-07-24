Aadhaar Card Update: Now children can get Baal Aadhaar Card: Here’s how to make it

Now a child aged below 5 years can own an Aadhaar Card as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with new changes that will allow even children to make this document.

Announcing it via Twitter, the UIDAI had come up with a blue colour Baal Aadhaar card for children who have reached the age of five. UIDAI in a post revealed that it is mandatory for biometric updates to be done for children of that age as well.

Notably, the Baal Aadhaar Card comes with biometric and demographic data that is collected and then given to the children for free. The Aadhaar enrolment process is quite similar to adults and it can be done both online and offline.

Here’s how to enrol the Baal Aadhaar card for your children:

Visit the UIDAI website and pick the Aadhaar Card registration option. After that fill in the required details like the name of your child, the guardian or parent’s phone number, and other biometric information. Next step would be to fill up the demographic details such as a residential address, locality, state, and so on. Once that is done, submit it and go to the next step. Click on the ‘Appointment’ option in order to schedule the registration for the Aadhaar card. Choose the nearest enrolment center, fix your appointment and go there on the allocated date. Take with you supporting documents such as Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth (DoB) documents. Check all the documents at the Centre along with the Aadhaar officer there. If the child is five years old then the biometric data will be taken. For children under the age of five, no biometric data will be required, only demographic data and facial recognition is needed. Next the parents will get an acknowledgement number to track the progress of their application. After that, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number within 60 days and given that everything goes well, the Baal Aadhaar card should reach you within 90 days.

