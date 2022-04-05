हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
fake Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI warns card holders against frauds; Step-by-step guide to verify Aadhaar online

Aadhaar fraudsters can trick you anytime. Here's how to remain safe.

Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI warns card holders against frauds; Step-by-step guide to verify Aadhaar online

New Delhi: Fake Aadhaar cards and numbers are frequently used to conduct major crimes, and the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, has advised Aadhaar users to be wary of fraudsters on several occasions. A fake Aadhaar can be used to commit crimes in the name of the user, and fraudsters frequently employ this method. This has also gotten simple, as the 12-digit number has become an integral part of every Indian citizen's identity. With its expanding importance, the Aadhaar has become one of the most sought-after identity credentials.

The UIDAI warned all Aadhaar users to stay wary of fraudsters in a tweet dated March 25. "Any Aadhaar can be verified online or offline." Scan the QR code on e-Aadhaar, #Aadhaar letter, or #AadhaarPVCcard to validate offline. To verify your Aadhaar online, go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar and input your 12-digit number.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has already built a method to get the Aadhaar verified in both online and offline modes to confirm the authenticity of the Aadhaar card," the UIDAI said on its website.

"A facility on the official website of UIDAI is accessible in the public domain to check whether the supplied Aadhaar number is issued by UIDAI or not," it added.

Here's how to identify fake Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI's official website at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar to see if the Aadhaar number you have in your possession is legitimate or false.

Step 2: Select the 'Aadhaar Verify' services option after that. You may also verify Aadhaar authenticity by going to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar.

Step 3: To continue, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID.

Step 4: After you've finished entering the number, enter the security code that appears on the screen and request a One-Time Password (OTP). You have the option of using TOTP.

Step 5: You will generally receive the OTP for the specified Aadhaar number or Virtual ID on your registered cellphone number. On the webpage, enter the OTP.

Step 6: This will take you to a new page where you will be able to see whether your Aadhaar number is valid or not.

Step 7: Along with the message, the name, state, age, gender, and other information about the Aadhaar number in question will be displayed on the screen. The Aadhaar number you have with you is legitimate if all of these details are presented.

Besides that, one can verify Aadhaar offline by scanning the QR code written on the Aadhaar letter/ eAadhaar/ Aadhaar PVC Card.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
fake Aadhaar cardAadhaar card verificationAadhaar Card onlineUIDAI
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: DA increase not happening in July for this reason? Details Central govt employees should know

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Maharashtra well-known builder shot at by attackers