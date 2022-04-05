Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI warns card holders against frauds; Step-by-step guide to verify Aadhaar online

New Delhi: Fake Aadhaar cards and numbers are frequently used to conduct major crimes, and the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, has advised Aadhaar users to be wary of fraudsters on several occasions. A fake Aadhaar can be used to commit crimes in the name of the user, and fraudsters frequently employ this method. This has also gotten simple, as the 12-digit number has become an integral part of every Indian citizen's identity. With its expanding importance, the Aadhaar has become one of the most sought-after identity credentials.

The UIDAI warned all Aadhaar users to stay wary of fraudsters in a tweet dated March 25. "Any Aadhaar can be verified online or offline." Scan the QR code on e-Aadhaar, #Aadhaar letter, or #AadhaarPVCcard to validate offline. To verify your Aadhaar online, go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar and input your 12-digit number.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has already built a method to get the Aadhaar verified in both online and offline modes to confirm the authenticity of the Aadhaar card," the UIDAI said on its website.

"A facility on the official website of UIDAI is accessible in the public domain to check whether the supplied Aadhaar number is issued by UIDAI or not," it added.

Here's how to identify fake Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI's official website at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar to see if the Aadhaar number you have in your possession is legitimate or false.

Step 2: Select the 'Aadhaar Verify' services option after that. You may also verify Aadhaar authenticity by going to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar.

Step 3: To continue, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID.

Step 4: After you've finished entering the number, enter the security code that appears on the screen and request a One-Time Password (OTP). You have the option of using TOTP.

Step 5: You will generally receive the OTP for the specified Aadhaar number or Virtual ID on your registered cellphone number. On the webpage, enter the OTP.

Step 6: This will take you to a new page where you will be able to see whether your Aadhaar number is valid or not.

Step 7: Along with the message, the name, state, age, gender, and other information about the Aadhaar number in question will be displayed on the screen. The Aadhaar number you have with you is legitimate if all of these details are presented.

Besides that, one can verify Aadhaar offline by scanning the QR code written on the Aadhaar letter/ eAadhaar/ Aadhaar PVC Card.

