Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Your name, birth date, gender change request can be rejected for THESE 7 reasons

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI allows people to update their name, gender, DoB, address, mobile number and email using the online SSUP portal.

Though for all the above changes on Aadhaar card you can change the details online by visiting https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home website, for changing the mobile number you need to visit the nearest enrollment centre to update your mobile number. No additional documents are required for this.

1. Wrong PoA/PoI document uploaded

2. PoA/PoI document is not self-attested

3. Transliteration error

4. Supporting documents not self attested by the resident

5. Document uploaded through online SSUP portal are not found to be scanned copies of original documents

6. Mobile and Aadhaar shared in the form is incorrect

7. Supporting documents are not in the name of the resident 

Once the updates have been processed, you will receive an SMS saying that your update has been processed successfully. You can check the update status from https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/check-status by providing your update details.

