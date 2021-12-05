Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to protect yourself from financial frauds

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is unlike any other document; its broad use and service connection has aided the government in facilitating India's digitalization effort. Everything is connected to your Aadhaar UID, from your PAN to your bank account, and the process, which previously required trips to offices, can now be completed online while sitting in the comfort of your own home.

Some people, however, have used the details of the Aadhaar and PAN cards for illicit purposes. Many times, people's Aadhaar and PAN numbers have been illegally taken and misused to commit financial fraud in their names. Without the knowledge of the person whose PAN and Aadhaar details are used, illegally accessed data has been used to obtain a small loan and financing services.

As a result, it's important to be careful of such scams and safeguard your personal information. If you're concerned about the security of your documents, such as your PAN and Aadhaar, there are a few things you can do.

- Under no circumstances should you disclose your Aadhaar or PAN numbers with others. Such information could be exploited to commit fraud.

- Don't forget to get your Aadhaar and PAN from the photocopier or wherever you need them to be verified. We sometimes forget to return our ID cards, putting us at risk of our personal information being used fraudulently.

Don't give out your Aadhaar number to websites or platforms you don't know.

- Maintain a record of your CIBIL score and financial transactions.

-If you see anything suspect in your CIBIL, call the cops right away.

- In any case, the One Time Password sent to your contact information should not be shared with anybody, especially if it relates to Aadhaar, PAN, or financial transactions.

The Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages Aadhaar, and other government organisations have issued many advisories to protect the safety of people's personal information. Keep track of such actions, and if you have any concerns about how your data is being used, contact the appropriate agencies right once. In such circumstances, waiting may give the fraudster time to commit a crime using your information.

