Aadhaar enrolment, update to get more accessible as UIDAI plans to open 166 centres

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has plans to open 166 standalone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country, an official statement said on Saturday.

At present, 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) out of the 166 planned centres are operational in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and state governments.

"UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country," the statement said.

The ASKs are open on all days of the week and have so far catered to over 70 lakh residents including Divyang persons.

The operational centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs.

As on date, over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated. "The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner," a PIB statement said.