हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar enrolment, update to get more accessible as UIDAI plans to open 166 centres

Currently, 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) out of the 166 planned centres are operational.  

Aadhaar enrolment, update to get more accessible as UIDAI plans to open 166 centres

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has plans to open 166 standalone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country, an official statement said on Saturday.

At present, 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) out of the 166 planned centres are operational in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and state governments.

"UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country," the statement said.

The ASKs are open on all days of the week and have so far catered to over 70 lakh residents including Divyang persons.

The operational centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs. Also Read: Xiaomi’s ‘Mi With Diwali’ Sale: Check top offers on Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 series, bank discounts and more

As on date, over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated. “The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner,” a PIB statement said. Also Read: Google security official faces lawsuit for mocking gay employee: Report

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardUIDAIAADHAAR
Next
Story

Zee Exclusive: Looking for reasons to invest in Family Health Insurance Plans? Check five advantages of family floater policy

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine